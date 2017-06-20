Man wanted for brutally beating woman in New Hampshire gym parking lot

ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in New Hampshire are searching for a man caught on surveillance video brutally beating a woman in the parking lot of a Planet Fitness in Rochester.

Police said the assault happened on June 12 at the gym on North Main Street. Erin McCarthy, 18, said she had just clocked out of working her shift at the gym and was walking to her car when she saw a man she did not know walk past her.

“I thought someone was just messing with me when they came up behind me. And I turn around, laughing, because I thought someone just pushed me in the back on my head,” said McCarthy. “And then I realized he wasn’t joking because he continued to keep hitting me.”

Video showed the attacker punching McCarthy 39 times. She was also thrown to the ground and kicked in the head, according to police.

“He didn’t say a single word. I mean, that was disturbing, he didn’t say a single word. At all. He was silent through the whole thing,” said McCarthy.

McCarthy was taken to the hospital for treatment. She told 7News she suffered a black eye and bruises on her arm, ribs and hip.

The suspect is described as a white man who was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, white sneakers, a baseball hat and sunglasses. Police believe he fled the scene in a light-colored Ford Fusion or similar vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

