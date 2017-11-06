Man wanted for carjacking cab driver in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) — Police are looking for the suspect who they said carjacked a cab driver at gunpoint in Worcester.

Police said the suspect jumped in the back of a yellow taxi near Belmont and Everard streets just after noon on Monday. Police said the man had a gun and hit the driver, who took off. Worcester Police Lt. Sean Murtha said the suspect then got in the driver’s seat and drove off.

Several schools were put in lockdown after getting reports of the armed carjacker.

“Belmont Street is one of the busiest streets in the city,” said Murtha. “That’s where it happened, especially in daylight. It’s disturbing to see things like that in busy areas during the day.”

Police found the abandoned cab nearby and said the suspect got away with cash.

The suspect is described as a black or Hispanic man in his early 20s who is about 5 feet 8 or 9 inches tall with an average build.

