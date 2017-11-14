PEABODY, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a minor at the North Shore Mall in Peabody.

Authorities said the incident happened Saturday night but did not specify where exactly in the mall.

Police have a still image and are awaiting surveillance video so they can continue their investigation, officials said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peabody Police Department.

