Man wanted for illegal dumping in Oak Bluffs

OAK BLUFFS, Mass. (WHDH) — Police on Martha’s Vineyard are looking for a man accused of illegal dumping in Oak Bluffs.

The Oak Bluffs Police Department shared the video on their Facebook. They said the man was seen walking down Uncas Avenue on Sunday.

Police said the man stopped to put a bag of trash under the trees before walking away. Anyone with information on who the man is can contact the Oak Bluffs Police Department.

