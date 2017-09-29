Man wanted for indecent assault of woman in South End

BOSTON (WHDH) — Police are looking for a man who they said indecently assaulted a woman in Boston’s South End.

Police said the woman was walking into a building on Thorndike Street at around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday when the man wrapped his arms around her and assaulted her.

The suspect is described as a young, light-skinned man with a thin build. He was wearing a yellow shirt and dark-colored pants at the time and was carrying a red backpack with a black strap.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Boston Police.

