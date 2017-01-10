Man wanted for killing woman in Brockton found dead of apparent suicide

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A man wanted for killing his former girlfriend in Brockton was found dead of an apparent suicide.

Police said Eugenia Monteiro, 30, was found dead in her apartment on Lexington Street Monday. She had been killed with a single gunshot to the head. Relatives said they knew something was wrong when she did not pick up her two children from school and was not answering her phone.

“I’m going to die with that pain in my heart,” Eugenio Monteiro, the victim’s brother. He said he was the one who broke through the door of his sister’s apartment and found her dead.

Police then embarked on a search for 38-year-old Matias Andrade, Monteiro’s former boyfriend. His body was found in the woods off of I-93 in Braintree. Police believe he hanged himself. Officials said the weapon apparently used to kill Monteiro was found with his body.

Police said there was no recent incidents between Monteiro and Andrade and there was no current or former restraining orders out against him. Officials said Monteiro had told a friend she feared Andrade would kill her if he found out about her new boyfriend.

