METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - A man who was wanted for more than 16 years in New Hampshire is now behind bars.

The Methuen Police Department said an anonymous tip led to the arrest of 39-year-old Eric Rivera-Velez.

Officials added that the tip came in via their app and was regarding potential drug activity out of a Methuen home.

Rivera-Velez had numerous active arrest warrants for narcotics offenses out of Massachusetts and N.H.

