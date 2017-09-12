Man wanted for running over trooper leads police on chase, stops to fill out job application

WESTWOOD, MA (WHDH) - A man wanted for allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and running over the foot of state trooper was arrested Tuesday in Westwood after leading police on wild chase.

A warrant was issued last week for the arrest of Jose Jimenez, 26, of Lawrence, after authorities say he ran over a trooper’s foot while fleeing the scene of a traffic stop in Brockton on Thursday.

Troopers spotted Jimenez traveling north on Route 24 in Randolph. Authorities say he refused to stop, sparking a police pursuit onto Interstate 93 and Interstate 95, which eventually ended with an arrest in the area University Avenue in Westwood.

Jimenez dumped his car, walked into a business seeking a job and started filling out an application, according to police. Troopers converged on Osprey Wireless a short while later and arrested Jimenez on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

“The place was swarming with police. I said ‘you know what, fill out an application,'” Osprey Wireless manager Jeff Maron said.

Maron says he called police after being tipped off about a developing issue outside. Police then came into the office and handcuffed Jimenez after a brief struggle.

Authorities say Jimenez’s Toyota Camry was found abandoned outside the Peterson School. It was towed away for investigative purposes.

No injuries were reported during the chase. The incident remains under investigation.

Jimenez is slated to be arraigned Wednesday, where he’ll face additional charges stemming from Tuesday’s chase.

