Man wanted for ‘severely beating’ puppy arrested in Peabody

PEABODY, MA (WHDH) - Authorities say man wanted for “severely beating” a puppy was arrested last week in Peabody on gun charges.

An investigation into the whereabouts of John Leger, 32, led officers to a home on Woodbridge Road early Friday morning. Authorities say officers stopped Leger when he attempted to drive away and found a loaded handgun in his glove box.

Leger had been indicted on animal cruelty and witness intimidation charges in February, which authorities say stem from severe physical abuse of a puppy and threats he allegedly made to bystanders who tried to intervene. A warrant had been issued for his arrest.

No additional details were immediately available.

Leger was arraigned Friday on a slew of charges, including carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

A judge ordered Leger held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

