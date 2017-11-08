Man wanted for sex assault of child found dead in woods

ROCKPORT, Maine (AP) — A body found last week in the woods in Maine has been identified as a man wanted for sexually assaulting a child.

Lewiston police said Wednesday that a medical examiner had confirmed the remains found in Rockport were those of 45-year-old Kevin Mitchell.

Police say Mitchell sexually assaulted a child under the age of 12 from December 2016 to April of this year.

The Sun Journal reports that he had been listed as a missing person since May, when his car was found in Union.

His badly decomposed body was discovered by a hunter. Police did not disclose his cause of death.

