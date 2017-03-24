Man wanted for smashing door at Popeye’s in Salem, N.H.

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) — Police in New Hampshire are looking for a man who they said vandalized a Popeye’s Chicken restaurant.

Police said the man entered the Popeye’s on Route 28 in Salem and ordered his food. When employees told him his order would be ready in about five to 10 minutes, they said he got mad and stormed out. As he left, surveillance video appeared to show the man kicking the door, smashing the glass.

Popeye’s said it is expensive to replace the glass and they want the man to pay for it.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Salem Police Department at 603-893-1911.

