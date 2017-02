RAYNHAM, MA (WHDH) - A man is wanted in Raynham for a violent stabbing attack.

Police said the man was trying to rob a child on Elm Street East when a good Samaritan intervened. The man allegedly stabbed the good Samaritan in the neck and then fled the scene with three other people.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

