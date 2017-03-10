Man wanted for stealing sunglasses, assaulting employee at N.H. Macy’s

SALEM, MA (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they said stole more than $1,000 in sunglasses from a Macy’s and punched an employee.

Authorities said a man entered the Macy’s at the Mall at Rockingham Park, took four pairs of Versace sunglasses and then punched an employee in the jaw as he fled the store.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man with long hair, who stands about six feet tall. Police said he is missing his two front teeth. He was last seen wearing a Red Sox hat and a blue hoodie.

Police said the man fled the mall in a silver Mazda sedan with New Hampshire plates.

The store employee was treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salem Police Department 603-893-1911.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)