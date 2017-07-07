Man wanted for taking pictures inside Target dressing room in Hanover

HANOVER, Mass. (WHDH) — Police in Hanover are looking for a man accused of taking pictures inside a dressing room at Target.

The incident happened Friday at the Target on Washington Street.

Police said the man took pictures of a woman trying on clothes over the top of a dressing room. Surveillance cameras at the store then showed the man leaving and driving off in a white car.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Hanover Police Department.

