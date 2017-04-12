Man wanted for trying to break into Islamic school in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Worcester Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for trying to break into an Islamic school.

Police said this happened early Tuesday morning at the Alhuda Academy on East Mountain Street. The suspect was seen on surveillance video trying to kick one of the doors open.

Police said when they arrived on the scene the door was opened but nothing had been taken from the building.

