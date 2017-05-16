Man wanted for vandalizing U.S.S. Constitution in Charlestown

CHARLESTOWN, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the man wanted for vandalizing the U.S.S. Constitution

A Navy spokesman said the suspect snuck onboard Old Ironsides shortly after midnight on Monday. A sailor patrolling the ship saw the suspect below deck and escorted him outside. Before rangers from the National Park Service could arrive, the suspect ran off.

The Navy said the man broke a door spindle. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact police.

The U.S.S. Constitution, also known as “Old Ironsides,” is the oldest commissioned ship in the Navy’s fleet. It is currently in dry-dock as it undergoes restoration.

