Man wanted in 2 states caught smoking near ‘no smoking sign’ at MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man wanted for financial crimes in two states was arrested Tuesday after Transit Police officers caught him lighting up a cigarette next to a “no smoking” inside the MBTA’s Mass Ave. Station.

Authorities say Peter Moniz, 38, of Fall River, was issued a citation for violating the posted rule.

They say officers subsequently discovered that he was wanted in Sanford, Maine and Dover, New Hampshire.

Moniz was taken into custody and booked. He was slated to be arraigned on fugitive from justice charges Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)