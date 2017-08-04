Man wanted in Beacon Hill jewelry theft

BEACON HILL (WHDH) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect accused of robbing a jewelry store in Beacon Hill last week.

The suspect entered the Exclusive Jewels Gallery on Charles Street at around 2:40 p.m. on July 28. Police said he then stole three designer rings from the front window display before fleeing on foot.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Boston CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS.

