Man wanted in Boston shooting arrested in Rhode Island

BOSTON (AP) – Authorities say they’ve arrested a 28-year-old man wanted in a shooting death in Boston.

Officials say Marquis Martin of Roxbury was arrested Sunday at a motel in Middletown, Rhode Island. He was indicted last month for first-degree murder for the Oct. 29 shooting of 30-year-old David Cole.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office says Martin fled Boston shortly after Cole’s death. Authorities were able to track him to Middletown, where Boston Police, U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement took him into custody.

The district attorney’s office says Cole is expected to be charged as a fugitive from justice in Newport, Rhode Island, on Monday. He could be sent back to Suffolk County as soon as this week.

It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

