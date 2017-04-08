Man wanted in convenience store robbery in Tewksbury

TEWKSBURY, MA (WHDH) - Police are looking for the suspect wanted for robbing a convenience store in Tewksbury.

The robbery happened at 2 a.m. Saturday morning at Andy’s Variety on Woburn Street.

Police said the man jumped over the counter and stole several items from the store. He also got away with cash from the register.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Tewksbury Police Department at 978-851-7373.

