DRACUT, MA (WHDH) - A suspect is on the run after police said he robbed a bank in Dracut Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery happened at the TD Bank on Bridge Street. Police were later seen picking up what appears to be money off the ground outside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dracut Police Department.

