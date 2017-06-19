Man wanted in Porter Square ice cream shop robbery

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — Cambridge Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who robbed an ice cream shop in Cambridge on Saturday.

The robbery happened at the Emack & Bolio’s on White Street just before 9:30 p.m. Police said the suspect forced his way behind the counter and made the employee open the register.

The suspect fled with an unknown amount of cash, including money from the tip jar on the counter. The employee told police she believed the suspect had a gun with him.

The suspect was last seen fleeing through the parking towards Elm Street in Somerville. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department at 617-349-3300.

