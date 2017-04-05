Man wanted on 15 warrants runs over officer in Worcester, police say

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - A man wanted on 15 arrest warrants is still at large after running over an officer while fleeing a traffic stop Tuesday night in Worcester.

While responding to a parking violation around 9 p.m. near Elizabeth Street, an officer observed Ossama Sageir, 59, pull onto the street.

Aware of the warrants out for Sageir’s arrest, the officer approached the vehicle. Police say Sageir then sped off, running over the officer’s foot.

Sageir was able to evade multiple officers as he fled to I-290, where police say he sideswiped a vehicle in the area of College Square.

Chicopee police say Sageir later escaped a high-speed chase after officers tried to stop him.

Sageir is still on the run. Anyone with information his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)