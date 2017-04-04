Man wanted on rape charges arrested after demonstrating stun gun

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was arrested at North Station on Monday after it was discovered he had several warrants out for his arrest and was demonstrating how a stun gun worked.

Officials say MBTA Police on patrol at North Station heard an electrical snapping sound and responded to the scene in the commuter rail lobby.

Police say the suspect, Kerry Jones, 45 of Brookline, was holding a pink stun gun and was showing others how it worked.

Jones claimed he had just found the device.

Officers took the weapon and found Jones had several warrants out for his arrest including three counts of rape and three counts of assault and battery.

Jones was arrested and transported to police headquarters. He will also be charged with possession of a dangerous weapon.

