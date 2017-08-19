Man wearing Trump hat punched, escorted away from Boston Common

BOSTON (WHDH) - Few acts of violence have been reported as thousands of counterprotesters advocating for peace, love and unity descend upon the Boston Common to oppose demonstrators at a “Free Speech Rally.

But 7’s Sharman Sacchetti did witness one isolated incident in which a man wearing a red Donald Trump was punched.

It’s not clear what sparked the incident.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans says just one arrest has been made despite more than 15,000 marchers.

Video captured on the common showed the man being escorted away with multiple office alongside him.

