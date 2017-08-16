Man who admitted killing toddler sentenced to 13 years

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing his 2-year-old stepdaughter in a case that helped lead to changes in Vermont’s child protection laws has been sentenced to 13 years in prison as part of a plea deal.

Dennis Duby appeared in court in Rutland on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Duby pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the February 2014 death of 2-year-old Dezirae Sheldon, of Poultney.

At the time, Dezirae’s family was under state supervision. Two months later, a 15-month-old child from Winooski died shortly after being visited by a state social worker.

The deaths helped spark a series of changes to Vermont’s child protection system, including increased staffing levels.

Duby has said he didn’t mean to injure Dezirae.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)