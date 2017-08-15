Man who admitted killing toddler to be sentenced for murder

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty to killing his 2-year-old stepdaughter in a case that helped lead to changes in Vermont’s child protection laws is due in court for sentencing.

Dennis Duby is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday in Rutland.

Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the February 2014 death of 2-year-old Dezirae Sheldon, of Poultney.

At the time, Dezirae’s family was under state supervision. Two months later, a 15-month-old child from Winooski died shortly after being visited by a state social worker.

The deaths helped spark a series of changes to Vermont’s child protection system, including increased staffing levels.

A plea deal calls for Duby, who has said he didn’t mean to injure Dezirae, to serve 13 years in prison.

