Man who allegedly beat another man to death in hospital has been indicted

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hameen Edwards, 41, has been indicted and charged with second degree murder after beating John Duggie, 50, to death at Arbour Hospital in Jamaica Plain in 2015.

Boston Police later arrested Edwards on a warrant. stemming from the incident.

Investigators determined Edwards assaulted Duggie on July 2, 2015.

Both men were patients at Arbour Hospital.

Staff entered the room to find Duggie on the floor with serious head injuries.

Edwards had fractured his right hand.

Duggie survived one month on life support after the incident.

The Chief Medical Examiner determined his death to have been caused by blunt force injuries to the head.

Edwards is expected to face his arraignment on Monday in Suffolk Superior Court.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)