Man who barricaded himself inside burning Leominster home found dead, police say

LEOMINSTER (WHDH) - Police say a man who barricaded himself inside a burning home in Leominster on Monday morning was found dead inside hours later.

A Massachusetts State Police Special Tactical Operations team and a crisis negotiator responded to a home at 8 Eden Glen Road for a report of a barricaded man inside.

The man was the “subject of a Section 35 civil commitment warrant,” according to police. Officers went to the home Monday morning to serve the warrant, but police say he refused to surrender and that the home then became engulfed in flames.

Heavy smoke and flames could be scene billowing from the home. After crews knocked down the fire and entered the home, police say the man’s body was found on the first floor.

Police tried to negotiate with the man for a significant amount of time before his death. He was said to be alone in the home.

Heavily armed SWAT teams could be seen outside the home as residents were asked to shelter in place during the standoff.

No additional details were immediately available.

