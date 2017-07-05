Man who called himself Santa Claus arrested after chase

CLINTON, Maine (AP) — This Santa made the naughty list.

Maine State Police say they arrested a driver who called himself Santa Claus following a nearly 50-mile chase on Tuesday. They learned his Jeep was stolen from New Hampshire.

Police said the chase started in Clinton and reached 112 miles an hour before spike strips were deployed in Newburgh. The Jeep continued north on Interstate 95 to Bangor, where 54-year-old Christos Kassaras, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, was arrested. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer. His mother said she hadn’t talked to him and had no comment.

Kassaras was jailed on charges of eluding an officer, criminal speed, and others.

