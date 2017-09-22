Man who claimed world will end Saturday reverses course, shares new take

(WHDH) — A man who claimed a mysterious planet would appear in the sky on Saturday and bring the world to an end has changed his mind.

Author and Christian numerologist David Meade originally said Nibiru, a planet 10 times the size of earth, would cause global death and destruction with its unfathomable gravitational forces on Sept. 23.

Meade has since changed his thoughts on the matter, saying the event won’t mark the end of days, but instead the beginning of series of events over several weeks that will spell doom.

“The world is not ending, but the world as we know it is ending. A major part of the world will not be the same at the beginning of October,” Meade told the Washington Post.

NASA scientists say Nibiru is a nothing more than a hoax.

“If Nibiru or Planet X were real and headed for an encounter with the Earth … astronomers would have been tracking it for at least the past decade,” NASA said back in 2012.

In his book “Planet X,” Meade explains that Nibiru’s arrival is directly linked to the biblical Book of Revelations. He wrote that Nibiru could trigger earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanic eruptions.

