CHICAGO (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to disrupting a Chicago performance of the musical “Hamilton” and is temporarily banned from some theaters.

John Palmer entered the plea Monday to a charge of misdemeanor trespassing and was sentenced to six months of court supervision. As part of his plea agreement, the 56-year-old can’t attend Broadway in Chicago productions for six months.

Assistant Cook County State’s Attorney Lindsay Hicks told the judge that Palmer was “yelling,” “cursing” and “making actresses fearful.”

Palmer’s attorney Jonathan Feldman had blamed the Nov. 19 incident on a “hostile” and “partisan” audience that was clearly against President-elect Donald Trump, whom Palmer supported. The “Hamilton” cast in New York City had made comments to Vice President-elect Mike Pence at a previous performance.

Feldman says Palmer “regrets the incident.”

