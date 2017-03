RAYNHAM, MA (WHDH) - The man who crashed into a Raynham Chipotle last week will now face charges of drunk driving.

Officials say the Taunton man struck a road sign, crossed into oncoming traffic and jumped the curb.

All of this before catapulting into the air before landing inside the restaurant.

