Man who escaped Rhode Island jail seen in Attleborough

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP) — Federal officials say a former Army reservist charged with stealing 16 guns from a U.S. Army Reserve Center in Worcester escaped from a Rhode Island detention center.

Thirty-five-year-old James Walker Morales was discovered missing at 11:30 p.m. Saturday, the night of New Year’s Eve.

U.S. Marshall Jamie Hainsworth says the Cambridge, Massachusetts, native scaled a building and climbed over razor wire. Officials believe he’s wounded and bleeding from the razor wire.

Massachusetts State Police believe Morales fled to Attleborough, Massachusetts, and stole a car outside the BK Mart on Route 1.

“I just pulled in and as I was parking, the man was leaning on the car the whole time,” said Jeff Brittingham, who reports seeing Morales just before he stole a car that was left running outside the store Saturday night.

“He was covered in tattoos everywhere. He had just a plain white sleeve, short-cut t-shirt,” Brittingham said. Police said Morales ditched his blood-stained prison uniform at a Route 95 overpass near the Rhode Island-Massachusetts state line.

Massachusetts State Police say they’ve recovered the stolen green Chevrolet Lumina that they believe was used by escaped inmate James Morales. Morales remains at large and is being intensively sought by law enforcement, according to police. Police say they located the vehicle on Sunday afternoon. No other information was released about the vehicle’s recovery.

Morales is described as a 6-foot, 175-pound African-American with brown eyes and an eagle neck tattoo. He’s bald.

Authorities urge anyone who sees him to call 911.

The FBI says Morales stole assault rifles and handguns from the federal armory in 2015.

He also faces unrelated state child rape charges.

