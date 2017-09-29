Man who found Boston Marathon bomber in his boat dies

BOSTON (AP) – The man who found surviving Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev (joh-HAHR’ tsahr-NEYE’-ehv) hiding in his boat in his backyard has died.

David Henneberry, of Watertown, died on Wednesday. He was 70.

The death was confirmed by the Lehman, Reen, & McNamara Funeral Home in Boston where a wake is scheduled for Oct. 6. No cause of death was provided.

Henneberry’s 24-foot boat was shrink-wrapped on April 19, 2013 when he noticed that some padding to protect the hull had fallen off. He went outside, lifted the wrap and found a bloody Tsarnaev curled up inside.

He ran back into his home and called 911.

Some called him a hero but he was uncomfortable with the attention.

He is survived by two stepchildren, grandchildren and a great-grandchild. His wife, Elizabeth, died in 2014.

