SWANSEA, MA (WHDH) - The man who hosted a Patriots jersey burning party back in September is appealing a $400 fine given to him by the fire chief.

The homeowner, Mark Shane, organized the burning back for fans upset about members of the team kneeling during the national anthem.

Officials had previously said the protest was a violation of the town’s fire code.

Shane said he should be protected under free speech.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)