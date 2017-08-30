DANVERS, Mass. (AP) — The man who inspired the ice bucket challenge has been honored by the Catholic prep school he attended in Massachusetts.

St. Johns Prep on Wednesday announced Pete Frates as its 2018 Distinguished Alumnus.

Headmaster Edward Hardiman also announced the dedication of the school’s baseball diamond in Frates’ name and the retirement of his No. 3 jersey– the school’s first retired number –in football, hockey and baseball.

Frates graduated from the all-boys school in Danvers in 2003.

Frates inspired the ice bucket challenge that has raised more than $220 million for Lou Gehrig’s disease research since 2014.

The Beverly resident and former Boston College baseball star was diagnosed in 2012 with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. There is no known cure for the disease, which weakens muscles and impairs physical functioning.

