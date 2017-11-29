RAYNHAM, MA (WHDH) - The driver accused of leaving behind a trail of destruction in Raynham following a high-speed police chase is expected in court Wednesday.

Police said Alexander Cruz, 24, of Taunton, took off after an officer tried to pull him over for an expired inspection sticker Tuesday.

Cruz allegedly led police on a chase that started in Easton and ended with a crash on Route 138 in Raynham.

Witnesses said the car traveled down the road at high speeds when it nearly ran a state police cruiser off the road and slammed into two other vehicles.

Surveillance video showed the speeding vehicle being pursued by several police cruisers before it crashed.

“It had to have been 90 mph,” said Chris Balzotti, who witnessed the crash.

Officials transported Cruz to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A female passenger in his car was flown by helicopter to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Cruz is facing multiple charges including:

Failure to Stop for a Police Officer (two counts)

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle (two counts)

Operation of a Motor Vehicle With a Revoked License (two counts)

Assault and Battery With a Dangerous Weapon (four counts)

Marked Lanes Violation (two counts)

Speeding (two counts)

Red Light Violation

Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Involving Property Damage (two counts)

Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Involving Personal Injury (four counts)

Failure to Inspect a Motor Vehicle (two counts)

