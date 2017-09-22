LEOMINSTER, Mass. (AP) — A Fitchburg man who pleaded guilty to leaving the scene after striking and killing a teenager nearly two years ago has avoided jail time.

Connor Hartman was sentenced Thursday to 18 months of probation and 100 hours of community service for fleeing after his car struck 19-year-old Francis Fortuna in Leominster in November 2015.

The 22-year-old Hartman was not charged with motor vehicle homicide because investigators determined that Fortuna was dressed in black clothing after dark and was walking in the road. But police say Hartman knew he hit someone but drove away after calling his own mother. He called police the next day.

Relatives and friends of Fortuna said after the court hearing that they think Hartman got off lightly and he has never offered an apology.

