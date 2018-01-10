Man who rammed 3 police vehicles gets prison time

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts drug dealer who rammed three police vehicles with his pickup truck while trying to avoid arrest has been sentenced to up to seven years in prison.

The Republican newspaper reports that 54-year-old Ivan Santiago, of Springfield, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to possession of heroin with intent to distribute and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Police say they saw Santiago selling heroin last Jan. 12 and boxed in his vehicle with two unmarked police cruisers. Prosecutors say he put his truck in reverse and drove into one police vehicle, then went forward and hit another. He then drove into oncoming traffic where he hit a third police vehicle.

Police say they found hundreds of bags of heroin in his vehicle and apartment.

