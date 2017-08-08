Man who ran down teenager in truck gets 4 years in prison

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who intentionally ran down a 15-year-old boy with his pickup truck has been sentenced to at least four years in prison.

Calvin Sousa pleaded guilty to armed assault with intent to murder, along with other charges several days after the assault. The Lowell Sun reports that the 22-year-old Sousa will also serve a simultaneous prison sentence of two years for leaving the scene of the assault.

Sousa will serve three years of probation after his prison sentence.

Prosecutors say Sousa was angry that the teen had disrespected his sister when he approached him on Feb. 12, 2016.

After a brief fight with the victim, prosecutors say Sousa pursued him in his truck and then ran him down. The teen suffered a bleeding brain and broken back.

