Man who released live bedbugs in office doesn’t regret it

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine man who dumped a cup of live bedbugs in a city center last month says he doesn’t regret his actions, even though he is now homeless as a result.

Seventy-two-year-old Charles Manning, of Augusta, tells the Kennebec Journal that he released the bedbugs at the Augusta City Center to let the city’s code enforcement officer know what he had been dealing with for the past four to six months.

Manning says he later realized he dumped the bedbugs in the wrong department office in the June 2 incident — targeting the general assistance office instead of code enforcement, like he intended.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)