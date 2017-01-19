Man who survived crash with tanker in N.H. shares his story

HAMPTON, NH (WHDH) - A man who survived a crash after his car got pinned underneath a tanker in Hampton, New Hampshire spoke to 7News about what happened.

Daniel Decoreau said he was driving to work on Route 101 when he tried switching lanes. He said he lost control on the icy and slushy road and started sliding across the road.

“Once I started sliding and realizing it was happening, I was like, this is happening and kind of tried to brace myself and realize that something bad is going to happen,” said Decoreau.

Decoreau ended up pinned under the tanker. When the tanker came to a stop, he said he smelled smoke and crawled out of his car’s broken window. Apart from some cuts and burns, he was uninjured and told 7News he felt blessed that he survived. State Police said the driver of the tanker is also doing OK.

