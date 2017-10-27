Man who survived Las Vegas shooting bombarded with death threats

Investigators work the scene Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, after a mass shooting at a music festival near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

(WHDH) — A man who was nearly killed during the Las Vegas concert massacre earlier this month has reportedly been slammed with online death threats from conspiracy theorists who think the mass shooting was a hoax.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Braden Matejka, of Canada, was shot when Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest festival from the his room across the way on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Fifty-eight people were killed in the shooting. Hundreds of others were injured, including Matejka, who suffered a gunshot to the head. He was rushed to the hospital and fortunately survived.

“You are a lying piece of s— and I hope someone truly shoots you in the head,” one person wrote to Matejka on Facebook in the days after the worst shooting in modern U.S. history, according to the newspaper.

Another post directed at Matejka said: “Your soul is disgusting and dark! You will Pay for the consequences.”

The Guardian reports others have created distasteful memes of Matejka. He has since shut down his social media pages.

“It’s madness I can’t imagine the thought process of these people,” his brother, Taylor Matejka, told the Guardian. Do they know that we are actual people?”

Conspiracy theorists who believe the government staged the shooting are calling survivors “crisis actors” who were hired to pose as victims.

Matejka attended the concert with his girlfriend to celebrate his 30th birthday. She was not harmed in the shooting.

