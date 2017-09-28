Man wielding pipe, machete attacks school bus picking up students, police say

A Leominster man is facing charged after authorities say he attacked a school bus with a pipe and machete because it had stopped near his home to pick up students.

The Fitchburg Sentinel reports Ricardo Morales, 44, of Mechanic Street, grew up “upset” and approached the bus because it was parked in his driveway, waiting for students to get on board.

Police say Morales raised the pipe and machete, threatening to hit the students, but that he instead struck the bus. They say he hit the bus on the driver’s side window, on the hood and passenger compartment.

Witnesses were able to identify the weapon-wielding suspect, informing police that he lived in the basement of the residence.

Morales is no stranger to law enforcement, according to the newspaper. Authorities allege Morales held a gun to the head of child during a home invasion in July 2016.

Morales was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon. He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Oct. 5.