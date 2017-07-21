Man with 18 drunken driving offenses slams into utility pole on Cape Cod

FALMOUTH, Mass. (WHDH) — A man with almost 20 prior drunken driving offenses was seriously hurt Thursday night when he slammed into a utility pole on a highway in Falmouth.

Police say officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the North Falmouth Highway near McMenamy Drive for the report of crash and found a Toyota Scion that had went off the road.

Officers found the driver trapped inside with live wires around his car.

Francis Vierkant, 58, of Mashpee, was pulled from the car and taken to a Boston area hospital with serious injuries.

Vierkant has 18 prior drunken driving offenses on his record from Massachusetts and Florida, according to police.

The road was closed for an extended period of time while crews worked to clear the crash.

Police say it appears alcohol was a factor in the crash. The incident is under investigation. No charges have been filed.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)