Man with ‘hair fetish’ targeting female realtors, police say

OXFORD, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts police are warning about a man with a “hair fetish” who is targeting female realtors in the state.

The Oxford Police Department says they have received harassment complaints from several women saying that they were contacted by a man claiming to be a hair stylist who was also seeking to purchase property.

In each case, the victims told police that the man introduced himself as “Doug.” Police say the man asked the women if they would like him to cut their hair and also requested a photo of their current hairstyle.

Police say the man is not a hair stylist and only wants the pictures to support his hair fetish.

The man has since been contacted by police and ordered to stop the behavior.

