Man with terminal cancer marries wife at Boston hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Vietnam veteran hospitalized with terminal cancer got married in an emotional ceremony held at his bedside in the hospital.

Walter and Valerie Long were wed in his hospital room at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where they were surrounded by loved ones. Walter Long is battling stage four cancer and doctors gave him six months to live. He and Valerie have been together for 39 years.

The couple exchanged vows and wedding rings and were showered with flower petals before kissing for the first time as husband and wife. They then cut the wedding cake together.

