Man, woman held without bail in fatal beating of Lynn man

LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) — Two Lynn residents accused in the fatal beating of another man were arraigned Wednesday on murder charges.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office said James Belmer, 22, and Jasmin Garcia, 25, turned themselves in Tuesday in connection with the death of Isaac Suggs, 44. Judge James Fitzpatrick ordered the pair held without bail.

Belmer and Garcia are accused of repeatedly beating and kicking Suggs on Saturday outside 110 Newhall Street, leaving him with serious injuries.

Suggs was med-flighted to Mass General Hospital, where he died on Monday, authorities said.

Both suspects will face murder charges.

