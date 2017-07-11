Man working under library in Woburn crushed to death, officials say

WOBURN, Mass. (WHDH) — A construction worker was crushed to death Tuesday after being trapped under a building in Woburn.

Fire officials responded around 11:45 a.m. to an area behind the Woburn Library on Pleasant Street for a report of a man who was pinned under a boulder.

Crews frantically worked to rescue the man, but he was somehow crushed under the building and pronounced dead at the scene.

Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin said the man, a subcontractor for WL French Excavating, was working beneath the library on an ongoing renovation project when he was killed.

“One of the subcontractors of our contractor was crushed under the building,” Galvin said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Massachusetts State Police are working determine what led up to what is being called a “tragic accident.”

“WL French Excavating Corporation is deeply saddened to learn of this young man’s passing and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and Schnabel Foundation,” the company said in a statement.

Construction on the library will not resume until investigators can determine what went wrong.

The man’s name is not being released at this time. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Construction worker killed in Woburn was employed by WL French …sub contractors on the library project #7News pic.twitter.com/7xeQKb7B3n — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 11, 2017

Woburn mayor: tragic accident during library renovations…construction worker crushed under the building #7News pic.twitter.com/J8EcedO6dG — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 11, 2017

